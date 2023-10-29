John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Stock Position Trimmed by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $956,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 3.4 %

JBT stock opened at $100.10 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $125.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.39.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

