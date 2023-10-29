Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $25.08, but opened at $27.84. Juniper Networks shares last traded at $26.57, with a volume of 1,780,026 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $148,234.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,907,361.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $148,234.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 896,078 shares in the company, valued at $23,907,361.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,812 shares of company stock valued at $789,278 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

