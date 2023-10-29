K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Receives C$10.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Shares of KNT opened at C$7.99 on Thursday. K92 Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$8.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.99.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

