KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Holdings Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Stock Performance

KB Home stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.82. KB Home has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $55.37.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. KB Home had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KBH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other news, Director Melissa Lora sold 9,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $513,230.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,607,124.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Melissa Lora sold 9,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $513,230.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,607,124.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $229,393.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,889,699.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,178 shares of company stock worth $2,854,624 in the last 90 days. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

