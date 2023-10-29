Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Kimball Electronics worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1,669.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,549,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 11,183.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 108,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 107,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 105,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KE opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $627.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.37. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $496.14 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

