Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stake Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.9% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $199,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,413,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,556,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $199,625.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.41. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.51.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $190.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.08 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 45.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

