Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 1,938 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,212 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $929,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.83.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $405.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $448.04 and a 200 day moving average of $403.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.