LPL Financial LLC Buys 15,213 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,213 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.39% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $13,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $56.66 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2966 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

