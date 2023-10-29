LPL Financial LLC Buys 165 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $12,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 115,697.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,431,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,800,000 after purchasing an additional 41,395,371 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 487,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,423,000 after acquiring an additional 273,500 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $22,143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 504.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,764,000 after acquiring an additional 194,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $182.01 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $166.51 and a 12-month high of $205.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

