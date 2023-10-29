LPL Financial LLC Buys 16,784 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,784 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.16% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF worth $13,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 625.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

REM stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $537.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50.

About iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

