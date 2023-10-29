LPL Financial LLC Buys 7,684 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $13,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,066,000 after acquiring an additional 269,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after acquiring an additional 124,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average of $33.47. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $36.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.1434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

