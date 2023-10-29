LPL Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,417 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.26% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $13,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Starfox Financial Services LLC raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 147,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $27.88.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

