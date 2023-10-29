LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,702 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 5.23% of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $13,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the second quarter worth $206,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the second quarter worth $970,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the first quarter worth $839,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the first quarter worth $456,000.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VSDA stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.90. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $229.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Dividend Announcement

About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.1212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

