LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,527,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,633 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $12,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLN. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Haleon by 16.1% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 112,055,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,133,000 after buying an additional 15,545,632 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in Haleon during the first quarter worth approximately $79,007,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth approximately $50,724,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Haleon by 25.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,581,000 after buying an additional 6,210,449 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Haleon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,960,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of HLN stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

