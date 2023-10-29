LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,401 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,486 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $12,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.4% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 45,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 120.0% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.69 and a 52 week high of $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average of $60.84.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

