LPL Financial LLC Has $12.94 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $12,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $162.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.22.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $108.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $170.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

