LPL Financial LLC Has $13.01 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,781 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.66% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $13,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $148.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $638.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.00. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.21 and a fifty-two week high of $185.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.