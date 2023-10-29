LPL Financial LLC Has $13.12 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $13,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 1.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Moderna by 48.0% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 75.8% in the second quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 63.8% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $769,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,156,931 shares in the company, valued at $166,062,117.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $769,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,156,931 shares in the company, valued at $166,062,117.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,602,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,312,424.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,912 shares of company stock worth $19,501,743 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.39.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $71.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.39. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

