LPL Financial LLC Has $13.28 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,583 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dover worth $13,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Dover by 29,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOV shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.23.

Dover Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DOV opened at $128.42 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 28.02%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

