LPL Financial LLC Has $13.54 Million Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,971 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Carnival Co. & worth $13,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 2.1 %

CCL stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.40. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.