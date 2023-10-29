LPL Financial LLC Has $13.62 Million Stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.03% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $13,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCEF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 248,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 15,530 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 45,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

