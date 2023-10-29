LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 748,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,084 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.04% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $13,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 1,027.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 45,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 959,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,527 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Long Muni ETF stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52.

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

