LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,280 Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.87% of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $13,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 996.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.77. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a twelve month low of $58.40 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The firm has a market cap of $232.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.22.

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

