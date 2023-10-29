LPL Financial LLC Purchases 32,451 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,451 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.74% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUMG. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 239,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 77,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 71,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 66,690 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 45,606 shares during the period.

BATS:NUMG opened at $33.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.70. The stock has a market cap of $322.53 million, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

