LPL Financial LLC Purchases 40,075 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Unum Group worth $13,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2,262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNM opened at $48.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.19. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

