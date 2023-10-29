LPL Financial LLC Purchases 8,540 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COF opened at $97.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.59. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.43%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on COF shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.39.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $448,126.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,220,919.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,591. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

