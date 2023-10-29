LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,143 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tyson Foods worth $13,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 3,457.0% in the first quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 155,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 151,211 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 957.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 74,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

Tyson Foods stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

