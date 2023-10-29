LPL Financial LLC Sells 17,466 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,466 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $12,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 64.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Edison International in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 61.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of EIX stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.64 and its 200 day moving average is $68.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EIX. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.42.

View Our Latest Report on Edison International

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.