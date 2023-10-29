LPL Financial LLC Sells 91,368 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,368 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.51% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $13,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RLY opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $518.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

