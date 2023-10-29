LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $13,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in HubSpot by 630.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $695.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $604.00 to $568.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total value of $10,114,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,411,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,563,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total value of $10,114,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,411,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,563,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $4,315,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 578,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,676,197.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,967 shares of company stock valued at $23,913,211 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $416.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $490.69 and a 200 day moving average of $494.18. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.99 and a 12 month high of $581.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of -100.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

