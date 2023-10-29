Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Silvant Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,982 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,608 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 11.0% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $196,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 622,664 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $212,042,000 after purchasing an additional 39,403 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 12,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,096,000. Finally, Paul Damon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9.3% in the second quarter. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. now owns 6,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $329.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.68 and a 200-day moving average of $324.39. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.33%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.34.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

