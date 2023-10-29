Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,664 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 39,403 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.2% of UMB Bank n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $212,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $329.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.33%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.