Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,167 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.8% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $329.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $326.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.33%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

