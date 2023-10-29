Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 30.4% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at $1,675,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 80.6% in the second quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,632.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $130.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

