Montis Financial LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 524 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $405.00 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $502.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $448.04 and a 200-day moving average of $403.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.83.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

