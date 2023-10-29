Montis Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Montis Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Montis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.91.

GOOGL opened at $122.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

