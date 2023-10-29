Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,602 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.6% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

GOOGL opened at $122.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $141.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,901 shares of company stock worth $13,507,312. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.



