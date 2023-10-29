Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 2,987 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,006 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.5% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $405.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $129.56 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $448.04 and its 200-day moving average is $403.32.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.83.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

