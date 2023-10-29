News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,071 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in News by 75.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 276,730 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in News by 68.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in News by 8.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in News by 22.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 19,490 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at News

In other news, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $205,614.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,722 shares in the company, valued at $457,899.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $3,862,925.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,993.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $205,614.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,899.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,380. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on News in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on News in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of News from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

News Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $20.22 on Friday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $22.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.89 and a beta of 1.32.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. News’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

