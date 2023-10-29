Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Trading Down 5.4%

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.19 and last traded at $34.42. 602,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,497,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Nextracker from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Nextracker from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nextracker from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.95.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Nextracker

Nextracker Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.44.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.69 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextracker

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nextracker

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.