NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Decreased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,987,091 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 526,053 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.6% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.16% of NVIDIA worth $1,686,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $405.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $448.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.32. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.83.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

