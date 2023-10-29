NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.83.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $405.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $448.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

