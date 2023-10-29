Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $368,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $86.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.56 and its 200-day moving average is $88.87. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $106.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $730,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $1,092,109.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $730,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,785.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,025 shares of company stock worth $3,033,452 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

