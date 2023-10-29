Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) and Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) Head-To-Head Review

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Free Report) and Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Otsuka and Climb Global Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otsuka N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Climb Global Solutions $304.35 million 0.65 $12.50 million $2.61 16.69

Climb Global Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Otsuka.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otsuka N/A N/A N/A Climb Global Solutions 3.52% 22.69% 6.10%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Otsuka and Climb Global Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Otsuka and Climb Global Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otsuka 1 0 0 0 1.00 Climb Global Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Climb Global Solutions has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.22%. Given Climb Global Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Climb Global Solutions is more favorable than Otsuka.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.2% of Climb Global Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Climb Global Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Climb Global Solutions beats Otsuka on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The System Integration Business segment offers management systems and collaborative software, such as ERP packages and groupware to cover a range of specialized fields, including CAD and web technologies; and provides software, hardware, intranet, and security products for the construction and expansion of computer networks, as well as intermediary services between manufacturers and system integrators. The segment also sells computers, copiers, and communications equipment and software; and develops consigned software. The Service and Support Business segment involved in the provision of emergency computer rescue services for corporate and individual clients; coordination of multi-vendor efforts consisting of pick-up, repair, and return of computers. The segment also offers 24/7 network support and comprehensive services for planning, design, construction, and operation of corporate information systems, as well as out-sources system engineers. It also provides educational support services. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc. operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter. It also resells computer software and hardware developed by others, as well as provides technical services to end user customers. In addition, the company offers a line of products from various software vendors; and tools for virtualization/cloud computing, security, networking, storage and infrastructure management, application lifecycle management, and other technically sophisticated domains, as well as computer hardware. It markets its products through its own web sites, local and on-line seminars, events, webinars, and social media, as well as direct email and printed materials. The company was formerly known as Wayside Technology Group, Inc. and changed its name to Climb Global Solutions Inc. in October 2022. Climb Global Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey.

