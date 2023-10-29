Palmer Knight Co Acquires Shares of 3,860 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Palmer Knight Co acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.0% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,763,663,000 after purchasing an additional 267,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,702,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,028,280,000 after purchasing an additional 322,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4 %

NVDA stock opened at $405.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $448.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.83, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $502.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.83.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

