Parnassus Investments LLC Has $599.41 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of NVIDIA worth $599,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.83.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $405.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.83, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $448.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.32. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

