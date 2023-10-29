Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Preformed Line Products worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

Shares of PLPC opened at $132.38 on Friday. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $78.53 and a one year high of $184.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.63. The stock has a market cap of $650.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $181.81 million during the quarter.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile



Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

