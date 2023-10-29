Presto Automation (PRST) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) is one of 413 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Presto Automation to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.2% of Presto Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Presto Automation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Presto Automation has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presto Automation’s competitors have a beta of 0.33, suggesting that their average share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presto Automation 0 0 1 0 3.00 Presto Automation Competitors 1986 13304 26832 673 2.61

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Presto Automation and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Presto Automation presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 273.13%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 23.76%. Given Presto Automation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Presto Automation is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Presto Automation and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Presto Automation $26.14 million -$34.48 million -2.23 Presto Automation Competitors $2.02 billion $250.65 million -10.63

Presto Automation’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Presto Automation. Presto Automation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Presto Automation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presto Automation -152.70% N/A -149.56% Presto Automation Competitors -76.56% -141.92% -9.13%

Summary

Presto Automation beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Presto Automation

Presto Automation Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests. Presto Automation, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

