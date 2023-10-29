Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) & MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) and MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Progress Software and MMTec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software 11.65% 39.41% 10.56% MMTec N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Progress Software and MMTec’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software $602.01 million 3.66 $95.07 million $1.76 28.72 MMTec $1.10 million 82.04 -$5.64 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Progress Software has higher revenue and earnings than MMTec.

0.2% of MMTec shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Progress Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of MMTec shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Progress Software has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MMTec has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Progress Software and MMTec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software 0 1 4 0 2.80 MMTec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Progress Software currently has a consensus price target of $64.40, suggesting a potential upside of 27.42%. Given Progress Software’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Progress Software is more favorable than MMTec.

Summary

Progress Software beats MMTec on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers. It also provides MOVEit, a managed file transfer software for managing and controlling the movement of sensitive files and securing them both at-rest and in-transit, DataDirect, a secure data connectivity tools for Relational, NoSQL, Big Data and SaaS data sources; WhatsUp Gold, a network infrastructure monitoring software providing complete visibility of all network devices, servers, virtual machines, and cloud and wireless environments to find and fix network problems; Flowmon, a network security and visibility product with automated response across hybrid cloud ecosystems; and Corticon, a decision automation platform to transform user experiences by streamlining and automating complex business rules. Further, the company offers project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products to end users, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About MMTec

MMTec, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications. The company enables its customers to white label its trading interface, as well as select modular functionalities. It serves hedge funds, mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms. MMTec, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

