Provence Wealth Management Group Sells 1,151 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Provence Wealth Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.8% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KWB Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 13,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 218,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,622,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apple by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 28,035 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,581,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Partners boosted its stake in Apple by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 7,878 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $168.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.40.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

